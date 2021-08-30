Dubai Metro’s biggest underground station set to open on Wednesday

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday announced that it will open Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Wednesday.

The station, located on Route 2020, will serve the Expo 2020 which opens in October, and will be the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network, the transport authority said in a statement.

The station spans an area of 28,700 square metres and extends 232 metres in height. It can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250,000 riders per day.

It has two train-boarding platforms, four bus stops, 20 taxi stands to pick-up and drop-off riders, 20 parking slots for the use of people of determination, in addition to 400 public parking slots free of charge.

The RTA said the new facility has 14 outlets for investors over an area of 466 square metres in addition to four point of sale display areas for retailers.