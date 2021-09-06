Emirates reveals passenger numbers during summer travel reached almost 1.2m

Emirates handled almost 1.2 million customers at its hub in Dubai over July and August.

The number compares to just 402,000 passengers during the same months in 2020 as the carrier, and Dubai International Airport, continues to make huge strides in the return of international air travel to and through the emirate.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s latest World Airport Transport Statistics 2021, Emirates was the largest international airline in 2020, carrying over 15.8 million passengers – despite temporarily closing passenger flights for almost two months as part of strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Since Dubai reopened to international visitors in July last year, Emirates has gradually restored its network to over 120 destinations today, with more flights scheduled to be added over 20 Emirates routes by October.

The Dubai-based carrier also revealed that its biometric technology, which was first tested and implemented in 2019, has been fast-tracked to the extent that Emirates has over 30 biometric cameras in active operation at its Dubai airport hub.

While figures released on Monday revealed the new self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks, introduced in September 2020, were used by over 568,000 customers in July and August alone.

A statement on the carrier’s website said: “Following the positive reception from customers, Emirates will introduce six additional self-service check-in and bag drop kiosks in its first and business class terminal area this month.”