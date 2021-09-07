Kuwait relaunches flights to and from India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that services would return to the skies, with the first inbound flight landing in Kuwait at 6am on Tuesday.

Supervisor at DGCA, Raed Al-Taher, said in a statement that there will be five daily flights, although he stressed this would depend on the number of passenger occupancy allowed in light of the continuing Covid-19 restrictions.

Flights with Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were given the green light to resume by the Kuwaiti cabinet on August 18, but the DGCA denied a date was set for flight resumption.

Commercial flights with Egypt were launched on Sunday.

The move comes as cases of coronavirus in Kuwait continue to fall, with 71 new instances of Covid-19 announced on Monday. It takes the total number of infections in the country since the onset of the global pandemic to 410,413. It was also reported that there was a further one fatality, with the death toll currently standing at 2,425.