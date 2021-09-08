Emirates to ramp up services to South Africa

Emirates is set to ramp up its services to South Africa, boosting its schedule to 28 weekly flights by October.

It comes as services between the UAE and South Africa take to the skies once again after more than seven months of disruption caused by coronavirus restrictions.

The increased operations will see double daily flights to Johannesburg, which will include an A380 serving on one, as well as daily services to both Cape Town and Durban. The new frequencies and capacity increases will take effect from October 31.

Meanwhile, from January 2022, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.

A statement from the Dubai-based carrier, said: “Emirates’ flight schedule expansion comes in response to a surge in customer demand to Dubai as tourist visas have opened up for all nationalities, in addition to the easing of restrictions across some destinations that now allow quarantine-free entry for South Africans.

“Emirates is also firmly committed to supporting the recovery of South Africa’s tourism industry through facilitating enhanced connectivity for international visitors into the country.”

Dubai has safely welcomed over 4 million overnight leisure and business visitors since it reopened in July 2020.

From January 2022, Emirates will serve Johannesburg with double daily A380 services.

South African travellers visiting Dubai must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved local health facility. Travellers to Dubai must also present a Rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure. They will also have to take another Covid‑19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International Airport.

With South African Airways (SAA) resuming operations on September 23, Emirates is set to revive its strategic partnership and cooperation with the country’s flag carrier, which dates back to 1997.

It means Emirates is strengthening its footprint across South and southern Africa to four interline and codeshare partnerships, including Airlink, Cemair and FlySafair, boosting the airline’s route map with 79 additional codeshare and interline cities.