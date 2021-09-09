Flight searches between UAE and Saudi increase 1,700%, says Wego

Searches for flights to the UAE from Saudi Arabia, and vice versa, have increased 1,700 percent since the Emirates was removed from the kingdom’s travel red list on Wednesday , according to Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Flights between the two neighbouring countries had been suspended since the start of July amid increasing concerns from the kingdom over Covid-19 case numbers. However, services resumed this week. And Mamoun Hmedan, managing director, MENA and India, Wego, said the pent-up demand from travellers in both countries, is clear to see.

“The region was eagerly awaiting this announcement. Saudi Arabia is one of the most preferred destinations for MENA travelers. Through our platform, we saw a 1,700 percent increase in flight searches from Saudi Arabia to the UAE in the last two days.,” he said.

“We expect to see more growth in flight searches and bookings in the coming days.”

Hmedan revealed that around 50 percent of travellers are looking to travel within a week from the announcement and 60 percent are searching for a short stay around three days. He added that solos are dominating the type of travellers searching for flights, with 80 percent, followed by families and couples.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways earlier revealed it is to relaunch flights to Saudi Arabia from Saturday. In a statement to Arabian Business, the carrier confirmed that passenger flights would recommence between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia from Saturday, with services connecting the UAE capital with Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

And low-cost carrier Flydubai has also revealed scheduling details for its return to the kingdom.

A spokesperson told Arabian Business: “Following the recent announcement, Flydubai will resume its daily operations from Dubai International to Dammam International Airport, Jeddah International Airport and Riyadh International Airport.

“Flights will operate from 12 September and are now available for booking on flydubai.com.”