GCC light vehicle after market is on recovery track

Door-to-door services, an increasing market for pre-owned cars, car-sharing fleets, and digitalisation, are expected to aid recovery in the Gulf Cooperation Council light vehicle after market, research from Frost & Sullivan shows.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to witness the highest growth in 2021, attaining the highest revenues – $2.68 billion and $1.23bn, respectively. The GCC light vehicle aftermarket is estimated to reach $6.84 million by 2025 from $5.47m in 2021.

With the economic diversification and development of non-oil industries, the GCC region’s economy is expected to recover and expand. National schemes in GCC countries, such as Saudi Vision 2030, Qatar 2030, and UAE 2030, are also major long-term growth drivers. Similarly, global events like Expo 2021 Dubai and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will likely attract millions of visitors to the region and trigger demand across multiple industries, including the light vehicle aftermarket.

“The innovation of online services is expected to lead the progression of the aftermarket in the GCC region over the next two to three years. Digital platforms and tools will be key to servicing, retaining, and acquiring customers, with a seamless online customer experience likely to be a competitive differentiator,” said Joslyn Li, Consultant, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan. “Some small garages have flourished during the pandemic by offering smooth online booking, pick-up, and drop-off experiences. Establishing partnerships with online aggregators can help smaller independent garages grow their customer base.”

Online car service includes service centre or workshop platforms having apps, websites, and third-party aggregators. Building reputable online services is a differentiator because a customer’s online experience is key to retention. Online penetration is expected to grow to 90 percent by the end of 2022 in the GCC.

Used car trading comes with concerns about quality. Thus, the market needs trustworthy used car examinations and quality assurance, opening up tremendous opportunities.

Customers have become price-sensitive due to the pandemic and the resultant slow economic recovery. Quality affordable independent aftermarket parts and accessories with a warranty policy are expected to gain increasing market share.