Emirates goes on hiring spree for Dubai hub as travel curbs ease

Dubai-based Emirates is going on a recruiting spree as the easing of travel restrictions boosts demand for travel.

The airline plans to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months, according to a statement.

Emirates has gradually ramped up its operations, recalling pilots, cabin crew and operational employees who were stood down when the coronavirus pandemic forced a reduction in flights.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs in the world. The number of cases in the Gulf country has gone below 1,000 a day since late August.

Emirates currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90 percent of its pre-pandemic network, and it plans to restore 70 percent of its capacity by the end of the year.