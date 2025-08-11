Abu Dhabi Airports posts 13% passenger growth in H1 2025 as AUH adds 16 new destinations

Abu Dhabi Airports has reported strong first-half results for 2025, achieving its 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit passenger growth alongside solid gains in cargo volumes and flight movements — reinforcing its position as a key driver of the UAE’s economic growth and global connectivity.

From January 1 to June 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi’s airport network welcomed 15.8m passengers, up 13.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Zayed International Airport (AUH) accounted for 15.5m of these passengers — a 13.2 per cent year-on-year increase — supported by 93,858 aircraft movements, up 11.4 per cent on H1 2024.

Abu Dhabi airport growth

Across all five airports in the network, flight movements rose 9.2 per cent to 133,533.

In the first half of 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports added 16 new destinations and welcomed new carriers. Highlights include:

China Eastern Airlines: Four weekly flights to Shanghai, increasing to daily in September

Four weekly flights to Shanghai, increasing to daily in September Air Seychelles: Six flights weekly

Six flights weekly Fly Cham: New service to Damascus

New service to Damascus IndiGo: Expanded AUH network with new routes to Madurai, Bhubaneswar, and Vishakhapatnam — making AUH its most connected hub in the UAE

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The first six months of this year have posed some operational challenges, yet our expectational mid-year results demonstrate the resilience of our network and the collaborative partnerships that underpin our growth.

“Consistently delivering positive growth for the past 17 quarters is testament to the dedication and collective effort of the entire Abu Dhabi Airports team. It reflects our operational agility and commitment to delivering an exceptional aviation experience and attracting international investors.

“As Abu Dhabi’s tourism and trade prospects rapidly advance, our airports are well positioned to support and scale that growth.”

Cargo volumes surged, with 344,795 tonnes handled in the first half of 2025. Growth was bolstered by a joint venture with JD Property, part of China’s e-commerce giant JD.com, to develop a 70,000 sqm advanced logistics facility targeting rising east-west demand for e-commerce and specialised cargo across the GCC and MENA.

Key H1 2025 achievements include:

Completion of rehabilitation works at Sir Bani Yas Airport, supporting Al Dhafra’s eco-tourism strategy.

AUH earning the 3 Pearl Estidama rating for sustainable construction.

AUH winning Best Airport at Arrivals Globally at the ACI ASQ Awards for the third consecutive year.

Progress on a Bombardier service facility at Al Bateen Executive Airport, boosting MRO capabilities.

A new sustainability-focused agreement with TAQA Distribution to explore next-generation utility technologies across the airport portfolio.

As Abu Dhabi Airports advances its long-term growth strategy, it is focusing on global partnerships, major infrastructure expansion, and sustainable innovation, reinforcing the emirate’s ambitions as a world-class aviation hub and economic catalyst.