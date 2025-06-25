Abu Dhabi conducts first autonomous drone parcel delivery trial

Abu Dhabi has completed its first pilot flight for autonomous drone parcel deliveries, marking a development in the emirate’s logistics sector.

The trial involved aviation technology firm LODD and 7X, the investment holding group overseeing logistics and express delivery provider EMX. Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) provided support for the initiative.

“ADIO is proud to champion the development and rollout of cutting-edge logistics technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global innovation hub. This pilot is a powerful example of the kind of local partnerships and forward-thinking strategies that drive long-term economic and infrastructure value for the Emirate,” Omran Malek, Head of the SAVI Cluster at ADIO, said in a statement on Wednesday.

الرحلة التجريبية لتوصيل الطرود بطائرة درون، والتي انطلقت من مدينة خليفة إلى نقطة محددة في أبوظبي باستخدام نظام توصيل آمن قائم على طائرات الدرون، أسهمت في التحقق من الكفاءة التشغيلية لهذه المنظومة، بما يرسّخ ريادة أبوظبي في مجال تطوير بنية تحتية لوجستية ذكية ومتطورة ذاتية التشغيل. pic.twitter.com/pRg7ohlWlP — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) June 25, 2025

“Autonomous drones introduce a transformative layer to urban delivery networks. With one operator able to manage multiple deliveries simultaneously, the system brings a new level of scalability and responsiveness to the logistics chain. We’re proud to work with 7X, ADIO, the GCAA, and the Integrated Transport Centre to advance this technology in the UAE,” Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD said.

The pilot flight took place in Khalifa City, where a drone transported a simulated package from a local post office to a designated drop zone using a winch-based delivery system.

The trial operates under the strategy of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), which aims to develop and adopt smart and integrated mobility solutions in Abu Dhabi with ADIO’s support.

“This milestone reflects our continued commitment to pioneering next-generation logistics solutions that align with the UAE’s vision for smart mobility. By integrating autonomous aerial technology into EMX’s national logistics ecosystem, we are enhancing operational reach and speed, and building a more adaptive, future-ready network capable of meeting the evolving demands of commerce and connectivity,” Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X added.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Integrated Transport Centre provided oversight for the initiative.

The programme forms part of ADIO’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, which enables smart mobility solutions.

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to localise production, develop infrastructure, and establish its position as a hub for innovation and industries.

LODD and 7X continue to collaborate with regulators and industry partners to refine procedures, ensure regulatory compliance, and gather operational insights to support wider rollout.

The collaboration between private partners and regulators aims to refine systems, ensure compliance, and support expansion.

The pilot represents the first phase in a strategy to deploy drone-based logistics services across Abu Dhabi.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our airspace remains a top priority for the Integrated Transport Centre. We continue to advance the regulatory frameworks necessary to support the safe and effective integration of unmanned aerial systems into Abu Dhabi’s wider transport ecosystem,” Humaid Saber Al Hameli, Director of the Aviation Transport Division at the Integrated Transport Centre said.

“This pilot trial reflects the strength of collaboration between the public and private sectors, and represents a concrete step toward the future of smart aerial mobility in the emirate. We are committed to providing a secure and adaptive regulatory environment that keeps pace with innovation and empowers the adoption of emerging technologies. This enhances Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and reinforces its position as a leading hub for sustainable mobility and future-focused technologies,” he added.