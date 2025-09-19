Abu Dhabi completes drone delivery trial and unveils 250kg VTOL cargo aircraft breakthrough

Abu Dhabi has completed a successful drone delivery trial with ITC and LODD Autonomous, while unveiling plans for a heavy cargo VTOL aircraft that could transform logistics, boost supply chain efficiency, and cement the emirate’s smart mobility ambitions.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, completed a parcel delivery trial using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with LODD Autonomous, a company specialising in smart delivery and autonomous aerial logistics technologies.

During the trial, a drone equipped with a robotic arm transported a parcel from Al Samha to KIZAD, guided by an advanced navigation system that ensured high levels of accuracy and efficiency.

Drone delivery in Abu Dhabi

The test forms part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s (SASC) strategy to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global hub for smart mobility.

The ITC noted that the trial builds on efforts to adopt advanced transport systems that enhance service efficiency, enable sustainable infrastructure, and improve quality of life across the emirate.

It also regulates and manages drone operations through the Unified National Platform for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), ensuring compliance with safety standards, privacy requirements, and airspace protection.

Alongside the trial, LODD Autonomous showcased progress on its hybrid autonomous aircraft development programme, “Hili” (VTOL).

Designed for heavy air cargo, the aircraft can carry up to 250kg over distances of 300km, powered by a hybrid system combining electric motors with an internal combustion engine.

With vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, the aircraft operates without conventional infrastructure such as airports, promising a breakthrough in medium-range logistics by linking hubs, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and supporting the region’s fast-growing logistics sector.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, said: “The use of drones for delivery reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting the latest global innovations in transport and logistics, and to harnessing technology to improve service quality.

“At the Integrated Transport Centre, we are keen to support pioneering initiatives of this kind, which contribute to building a smart and sustainable transport ecosystem and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination.”

Rashed Matar Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, said: “The drone-based delivery system improves the efficiency and speed of transport and distribution services, addressing the needs of supply chains and logistics amid rapid e-commerce growth and the drive for faster, more effective solutions. With drones, parcels can be delivered within just a few hours, rather than the several days required by traditional methods.”