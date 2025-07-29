Abu Dhabi expands driverless taxi services to Al Reem, Al Maryah Islands

Abu Dhabi has extended its autonomous taxi services to Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands as part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s strategy.

The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the expansion in collaboration with WeRide, Uber, and Tawasul Transport.

The initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop an AI-powered mobility system and reinforces its position as a regional hub for smart mobility and innovation. The expansion forms part of Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy, which aims to create a sustainable and smart mobility environment for residents and visitors.

Abu Dhabi accelerates autonomous vehicles deployment

With this expansion, autonomous taxi services now cover approximately half of Abu Dhabi’s core areas. The development supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to make 25 per cent of trips in the emirate rely on smart transport by 2040.

The service will introduce autonomous vehicles in Al Reem and Al Maryah islands, two of Abu Dhabi’s most densely populated areas.

These islands serve as centres for the financial, residential, and commercial sectors. Their traffic patterns and vehicle density provide a setting to demonstrate WeRide’s technology capabilities while supporting demand for mobility solutions amid traffic challenges.

This launch builds on autonomous taxi services already available on Al Saadiyat and Yas Islands, as well as routes to Zayed International Airport.

The expansion is part of a plan to extend the fleet and reach of Abu Dhabi’s smart mobility project. Since the service began on the Uber platform in December 2024, the autonomous taxi fleet has tripled in size.

The Integrated Transport Centre is working to roll out the service to more areas on Abu Dhabi Island, ensuring coverage and improving efficiency of the smart mobility system across the emirate.

This development paves the way for commercial operation of the project, aligning with goals for smart transformation in the transport sector and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for mobility innovation.

By integrating AI and sustainable mobility solutions into key sectors, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its position as an example for Middle Eastern cities pursuing smart urban development.

This reflects the emirate’s smart mobility strategy, which connects different modes of transport and utilises technology to benefit the community.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said in a statement: “This expansion marks an important milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards realising its vision for a smarter and safer mobility system. Building on the success of our previous smart mobility initiatives, we are working to extend the deployment of autonomous vehicles to high-density areas such as Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands, in order to provide a safer and more efficient travel experience, in line with Abu Dhabi’s smart transport strategy, which aims to provide sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.”

“We are committed to embracing innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance our transport network and improve the quality of life for our residents. By working closely with our strategic partners, we are accelerating this progress and enhancing the transport experience for everyone,” he added.

Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a regional leader in smart mobility, becoming the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region to commercially operate autonomous vehicles. The emirate currently operates the largest fleet, with 44 autonomous vehicles serving locations across the city.

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International at WeRide, added: “Al Reem and Al Maryah Islands are dynamic, high-demand areas and serve as key gateways to Abu Dhabi. This expansion gives us the opportunity to reach more passengers, showcase our advanced technology in complex urban settings, and further accelerate the deployment of autonomous vehicles across the city. We deeply appreciate the ongoing support from the Integrated Transport Centre and our strong partnership with Uber, which continues to drive our growth in the Middle East and beyond.”

This expansion reflects the success of partnerships led by Abu Dhabi with companies in technology and mobility including WeRide, Space42, Uber and Tawasul Transport, contributing to the development of a smart mobility ecosystem.

Mohamad Jardaneh, Head of Autonomous Mobility, Middle East at Uber, concluded: “We’re pleased to expand our autonomous vehicle service in Abu Dhabi to Al Reem and Al Maryah in partnership with WeRide and with the support of The Integrated Transport Centre. We’ve seen some great engagement from riders in Abu Dhabi since launch and are excited to make autonomous rides more accessible to even more people in the emirate. Just as Uber helped millions experience electric vehicles for the first time, 2025 will be the year we bring AV technology into the mainstream.”

WeRide specialises in autonomous driving technologies. Its fleet in Abu Dhabi is the largest it operates outside the US and China, reaffirming the emirate’s position as a hub for innovation in mobility and reflecting its vision to develop a smart mobility system that supports sustainable urban development goals.