Abu Dhabi issues first licence plate for self-driving delivery vehicles

Abu Dhabi has introduced its first licence plates for self-driving vehicles .

Under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has launched the emirate’s first pilot programme for autonomous delivery vehicles in collaboration with K2 and EMX, the logistics arm of 7X.

The launch also marked the issuance of Abu Dhabi’s first official license plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle.

Self-driving vehicles in Abu Dhabi

Developed by K2 subsidiary Autogo, the autonomous delivery vehicles are powered by advanced AI and smart mobility technologies, allowing them to navigate urban streets and deliver orders without human intervention.

The trial operation in Masdar City represents a pivotal step towards full-scale commercial services across the emirate.

It also reflects the Integrated Transport Centre’s role in regulating autonomous vehicles and freight transport while aligning with the emirate’s long-term smart mobility strategy.

By 2040, Abu Dhabi aims for 25 per cent of all trips to be made using smart transport solutions, building on initiatives such as the rollout of autonomous taxis in key areas.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “The pilot operation of autonomous delivery vehicles in Masdar City is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards building a smart, sustainable transport system that supports our vision of a more innovative and efficient future.

“It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s readiness to adopt and implement the latest global solutions within a safe and reliable regulatory framework.

“This project is not just a technical trial but part of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen smart logistics, leverage advanced technologies to reduce emissions and congestion, and improve quality of life in our cities.

“Through strong public-private partnerships, we are working to enable sustainable urban mobility and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in smart transport and innovation.”

Tariq Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, said: “Integrating autonomous delivery vehicles into Abu Dhabi’s regulatory framework is a strategic milestone toward next-generation smart logistics. At 7X, and through our logistics arm EMX, we are pleased to play an active role in this transition via an integrated ecosystem that includes last-mile solutions.

“We remain committed to a logistics model that is faster, safer, more adaptable, and more sustainable, aligned with the UAE’s ambitions and its agenda for digital transformation and the green economy.”

Following this regulatory achievement, Autogo plans to expand operations beyond Masdar City, partnering with new stakeholders and covering wider public areas, with full-scale commercial deployment expected in the coming months.

This initiative also supports the vision of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, which aims to develop smart infrastructure and localise the production of intelligent and autonomous systems in the emirate.