Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group establishes its first international office in China

Giving further wings to its ambitious global expansion plans, Abu Dhabi-based AD Ports Group has officially launched its first international office in the Beijing-Tianjin area of China.

The office, which adds to the Group’s network of more than 140 offices worldwide, is located at the heart of China’s policymaking and planning and will help coordinate the AD Port Group’s commercial and investment activities across the country and the broader Asia region.

AD Ports Group strengthens China presence

A presence in China’s capital will enable closer engagement with key government stakeholders, strategic partners, clients and investors, and help AD Ports Group align with the nation’s development priorities and respond swiftly to emerging trade and logistics opportunities.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, commented: “As the world’s largest exporter and driver of supply chain development, China is actively reshaping international trade. AD Ports Group shares China’s vision for greater cross-border integration.

“Through our newly established Beijing office, we will work closely with our Chinese partners to support the expansion of key local, regional and international trade corridors and deliver cutting-edge shipping, infrastructure, and logistics solutions.

“We look forward to furthering our mutual investment flows and unlocking lasting value for our customers, investors and communities, creating a more connected, resilient and prosperous future for all.”

The office will also play a key role in advancing the Group’s presence domestically and along China’s Belt and Road network, which includes maritime routes linking Asia, Africa, and Europe, and multimodal overland corridors connecting markets across several key markets.

Noatum Logistics, the logistics arm for the Group, will also operate its new commercial branch for the Beijing-Tianjin region from the same office.

As part of its China growth strategy, AD Ports Group will be expanding Noatum Logistics in-country capacities to offer a full suite of end-to-end logistics solutions tailored specifically to the needs of China’s own rapidly expanding domestic market. The country’s GDP is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5 per cent through 2030.

With its logistics market projected to rise at a 4.6 per cent CAGR through 2030, the Group aims to become a major logistics player serving China’s key industry sectors across their supply chain.

The new office was officially opened by Samir Chaturvedi, Chief International Business Officer, AD Ports Group and CEO of Noatum Logistics; Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, and Ellie Hioe, General Manager of Noatum Logistics – Greater China.

The launch builds on the Group’s long-standing partnerships with Chinese businesses. Specifically, the Group and Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation Investment operate one of the most successful economic zones in Abu Dhabi, while COSCO Shipping Ports (CSP) operates a major container terminal via a joint venture at Khalifa Port.

A growing number of Chinese companies have invested in manufacturing and trading entities within KEZAD, the largest operator of integrated economic zones in the UAE.