Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City begins new self-driving car trials

Masdar City has commenced testing level 4 autonomous vehicles as part of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council’s strategy, working in partnership with smart mobility provider Solutions+, a Mubadala company.

The Integrated Transport Centre oversees the initiative, which involves registration, testing and operational approval of autonomous vehicles to ensure safety, compliance and alignment with Abu Dhabi’s vision for smart mobility.

The project demonstrates the emirate’s commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future through technology whilst underlining Masdar City’s role as a hub for clean technology and home to the Smart Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster in advancing autonomous transport.

Level 4 automation represents a leap in autonomous vehicle technology, enabling vehicles to operate entirely independently within a geofenced zone.

Masdar City offers a “real-world testbed” for sustainable mobility by inviting manufacturers to test their level 4 autonomous vehicles in its integrated urban ecosystem, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) said in a statement.

Ahmed Baghoum, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar City said: “The announcement of level 4 testing marks a substantial leap forward in AV capabilities and we are proud that Masdar City is once again leading the field in the development of such a critical future technology. The initiative also aligns perfectly with our vision to shape the cities of the future through innovation, digital integration and environmental responsibility. By collaborating with partners like Solutions+, we are not only advancing autonomous vehicle technology but also contributing to a more sustainable and efficient urban landscape for all.”

The proof of concept phase monitors the technology’s performance within the UAE’s real-world infrastructure and climatic conditions, delivering insights for development of autonomous transportation.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the ITC, added: “This initiative marks a key milestone in Abu Dhabi’s vision to embrace future transport technologies and reaffirms our commitment to providing an integrated regulatory environment that supports innovation and accelerates the adoption of smart mobility solutions. We are working to enable a sustainable and flexible transport model that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness and supports its ambition to become a global hub for smart cities and sustainable mobility.”

The vehicles follow a 2.4km test route linking locations including the Siemens building, North Car Park, My City Centre Masdar mall and Central Park, navigating past landmarks including the International Renewable Energy Agency headquarters, MC2 and The Link.

The autonomous vehicles initially operate with safety officers onboard but will transition to operation from a centralised remote control room as the programme progresses.

Ali Alyafei, Chief Operations Officer at Solutions+, explained: “Partnering with Masdar City allows us to test our level 4 autonomous vehicles in a unique, real-world environment that combines cutting-edge infrastructure with a strong commitment to sustainability. This collaboration not only helps refine our technology but also demonstrates how innovative mobility solutions can contribute to building smarter, more efficient urban ecosystems aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.”

The testing enables autonomous vehicles to be modified according to the UAE’s requirements and operational infrastructure.

Masdar City will assess performance, safety and adaptability during testing before considering deployment in line with Abu Dhabi Government regulations.

The initiative underscores Masdar City’s leadership in accelerating change and innovation through its Smart Mobility Cluster.

By serving as a testbed for technologies, Masdar City helps shape the future of sustainable urban transportation and positions itself as an enabler of clean-tech advancements.

The trials represent the latest milestone in the urban sustainability hub’s commitment to autonomous vehicle development, following the introduction of the first generation of vehicles in 2010.