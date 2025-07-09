AD Ports Group launches GulfLink venture with Kazakhstan Railways amid $775m Central Asia investment drive

AD Ports Group has launched operations of GulfLink, its Central Asian logistics joint venture with KTZ Express, the freight arm of Kazakhstan Railways, marking a major step in its mission to reshape trade routes across Central Asia and the Middle Corridor.

The Abu Dhabi-based group holds a 51 per cent stake in GulfLink, while KTZ Express owns 49 per cent.

The partnership aims to deliver integrated multimodal connectivity and modernise critical supply chains across Central Asia, with a focus on Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, Regional CEO – AD Ports Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the commencement of operations for our GulfLink joint venture with KTZ Express in Kazakhstan, one of Central Asia’s fastest growing economies, and a key link in our strategy to upgrade the Middle Corridor route through Central Asia into a major, commercial East-West trade artery linking consumers and manufacturers in Asia and Europe.

“Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group welcomes the chance to deepen its extensive engagement in Kazakhstan, and the region, to drive economic growth through global connectivity, benefiting the people of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.”

Key goals of GulfLink include:

Enhancing East–West cargo movement across Kazakhstan and into global markets such as Türkiye, Pakistan, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent

Developing international transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route)

Strengthening Kazakhstan’s role as a central logistics hub for rail, road, air, and sea

Supporting AD Ports Group’s $775m investment commitments in Kazakhstan logistics infrastructure

Kazakhstan’s railway system—managed by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ)—spans 16,000km and moves around 70 per cent of the country’s freight.

This backbone is critical for regional trade corridors connecting China, Europe, Türkiye, and the broader Caucasus.

Damir Kozhakhmetov, General Director and Chairman of the Management Board of KTZ Express, said, “We welcome this opportunity to shape the future of global logistics in Kazakhstan and Central Asia with GulfLink, our bold, value-enhancing joint venture partnership with AD Ports Group that will provide a new level of unique, end-to-end connectivity for Kazakhstan regionally and globally, leveraging the global resources of AD Ports Group and the regional presence of Kazakhstan Railways to enhance transport infrastructure and expand trade flows.”

GulfLink will also play a central role in supporting AD Ports Group’s wider strategy for the Middle Corridor, a critical trade route offering the shortest East–West connection between manufacturers in China and Europe.

AD Ports Group’s regional presence already includes:

A food trading and logistics hub in Uzbekistan

Ship operations in the Black and Caspian seas through a partnership with KazMorTransFlot

Joint investments in a grain terminal and planned multipurpose terminal at Kuryk Port

Kamal Huseynov, Chief Executive Officer of GulfLink, said: “GulfLink will play a major role in providing critical connectivity between Kazakhstan, the Central Asia region, and the world, through enhanced connectivity, and the combined infrastructure resources of AD Ports Group and KTZ Express, leveraging Kazakhstan’s central position.

“We will bring value added to customers through our relationships, the logistics resources of our shareholders, and our commitment to efficiency, innovation, seamless supply chains and optimised trade.”

This launch positions GulfLink as a key player in redefining Central Asia’s logistics ecosystem, offering 360-degree connectivity and facilitating future trade growth between East and West.