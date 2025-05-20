AD Ports Group’s Noatum Logistics opens first robot-assisted cold chain warehouse in Lisbon

Noatum Logistics, part of the AD Ports Group, has opened its first robotically assisted refrigerated warehouse in the Portuguese capital.

The robot-assisted cold chain warehouse is to serve AD Ports Group’s growing West Mediterranean logistics business.

The launch is part of Noatum Logistics’ rollout of cold chain hubs to meet evolving market demand in Portugal and the strategically important West Mediterranean region.

The new facility will leverage strong customer demand and Lisbon’s multimodal connectivity, the company said.

AD Ports Group rebranded its global logistics business as Noatum Logistics, following its 2024 integration of Noatum, a Barcelona-based European logistics, maritime and ports company.

Through Noatum Logistics, the Group now operates an international network of over 90 logistics offices in 26 countries and has further representation in all global markets through an agent network in 158 countries.

The 12,000 sqm purpose-built facility draws on robotic stacking technology and offers an expanded suite of integrated end-to-end solutions tailored to the needs of cold chain industries, including food and beverage, FMCG, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Ahmed Abdelrahman AlMahmoud, the UAE Ambassador to Portugal, said the launch of Noatum Logistics’ warehousing hub in Lisbon reflects the strengthening ties between the UAE and Portugal, which are rooted in a common vision for a brighter future.

Samir Chaturvedi, Chief Executive Officer, Noatum Logistics, AD Ports Group, said the opening of the reefer facility in Portugal, a first for Noatum Logistics worldwide, is part of the company’s global value proposition to provide customers best-in-class logistics solutions, backed by operational excellence, innovation and sustainable practices.

Strategically located within Lisbon’s North Logistics Platform, the new facility offers multimodal connectivity thanks to its proximity to the city’s international port, airport, and key road networks.