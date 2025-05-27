ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second LNG Carrier

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) said it has taken delivery of ‘Al Rahba,’ the second of six newbuild liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Al Rahba has a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters and is equipped with advanced energy-efficient technologies, including two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines. The vessel is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50 per cent compared to older-generation technology.

This is part of ADNOC L&S’ fleet expansion program, which began in 2022 when the company awarded shipbuilding contracts to Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of six LNG carriers.

In July last year, AW Shipping, a joint venture of ADNOC L&S and Wanhua Chemical Group, awarded contracts to Jiangnan Shipyard for nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and two Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs).

The total contract was for approximately US$1.9 billion. The nine VLECs are priced at approximately US$1.4 billion, and the two VLACs are priced at approximately US$250 million. The contract also included an option to add another two VLACs at the same price.

The company said at the time that the VLECs would be deployed on 20-year charter contracts, generating revenue of US$4 billion through 180 years of aggregated contract coverage.