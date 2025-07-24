Air Arabia Abu Dhabi doubles flights to Pakistan cities Faisalabad, Multan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the expansion of its operations in Pakistan with increased flight frequencies to Faisalabad and Multan.

The carrier will increase flights to Multan from two to five per week, with daily services commencing in September.

Services to Faisalabad have doubled from two to four weekly flights.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands Pakistan operations

The increase in capacity strengthens air connectivity between the UAE and Pakistan, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to offering affordable, reliable, and convenient travel options to its growing customer base.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “Pakistan remains a key growth market for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. The increased frequencies to Multan and Faisalabad reflect our commitment to meeting the growing demand for affordable and reliable air travel between the UAE and Pakistan, while providing our customers with greater convenience and enhanced connectivity.”

The frequency increases follow Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s recent launch of a new direct route to Sialkot, further expanding its footprint across Pakistan and catering to the growing demand for affordable air travel between the two countries.

As part of its growth strategy, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi plans to add two aircraft to its fleet before the end of the year, enhancing its operational capacity and supporting the launch of new routes as it continues to grow its network across key markets.

The expansion provides passengers with more flexible travel options between the UAE and Pakistan’s key cities.