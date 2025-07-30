Air Arabia adds third daily flight to Bangkok from October 2025

Air Arabia has announced plans to launch a third daily flight service between Sharjah International Airport and Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, beginning on October 26, 2025.

The Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator said the expansion will provide customers with enhanced connectivity, greater convenience and more flexible travel options between the UAE and Thailand.

“We are glad to expand our service to Bangkok, which reaffirms our ongoing commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity to key global markets,” del Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said, according to a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The move represents Air Arabia’s continued focus on expanding its network to meet passenger demand on popular routes. The carrier currently operates two daily flights on the Sharjah-Bangkok route.

“We remain dedicated to enhancing the travel experience of our customers while also contributing to the growth of trade and tourism ties between the UAE and Thailand,” Al Ali added.