Air Arabia announces two new routes to Russia

Air Arabia announced two new direct routes from Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia, with flights starting this October, expanding its network from the emirate.

The region’s low-cost carrier said services to Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport will begin on October 27, 2025, with weekly flights operating every Monday. Non-stop service to Kazan International Airport will launch on October 31, 2025, with flights scheduled every Friday.

Air Arabia expands routes to Russia

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to introduce our new non-stop services from Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan, further expanding our growing network from the emirate.”

He added: Russia remains a key market for us, and these additions reflect our commitment to offering more travel options while supporting the continued growth of tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia.”

The airline said the two new routes mark continued expansion from its Ras Al Khaimah hub, complementing existing direct flights to Moscow. Air Arabia said the additions strengthen its presence in the Russian market and enhance travel options for both leisure and business passengers.

The carrier currently operates flights to 10 international destinations from Ras Al Khaimah, including Cairo, Jeddah, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Moscow, and Tashkent.

Air Arabia operates a single-aisle aircraft fleet equipped with its in-flight streaming service ‘SkyTime’ and onboard dining options through its ‘SkyCafe’ menu.