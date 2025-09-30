Air Arabia takes delivery of first Airbus A320neo, boosting fleet to 84 aircraft

Air Arabia has announced that it received its first Airbus A320neo aircraft from its order of 120 A320 Family aircraft placed with Airbus in 2019.

The brand-new A320neo joins Air Arabia’s current fleet of 83 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, bringing the total fleet size to 84.

The order consists of 73 A320neo, 27 A321neo, and 20 A321XLR aircraft, underscoring Air Arabia’s long-term growth strategy to expand its network, enhance environmentally responsible operations, and strengthen its presence in key markets.

Air Arabia fleet

The arrival of the first A320neo was celebrated with a ceremony at Sharjah International Airport attended by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia; Sheikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority; Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia; and senior executives from the airline and airport.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “The delivery of the first aircraft from our Airbus order marks an important milestone in Air Arabia’s growth and fleet development strategy.

“As we continue to strengthen our fleet, we remain committed to operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability, while ensuring comfort and value for our passengers.

“Over the years, our existing fleet and cabin configuration has supported reliable operations and passenger experience. The introduction of the A320neo will further enhance our operational performance and support our continued expansion into new markets.

“We remain focused to adopting the latest technology to drive efficiency across all aspects of our operations.”

The new aircraft will enter service on October 1, 2025, operating its first commercial flight between Sharjah and Bangkok.

This delivery is part of the airline’s second direct order with Airbus, following the airline’s 2007 fleet expansion with 49 A320 aircraft.

The new order will support operations across the airline’s hubs in:

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Ras Al Khaimah

Morocco

Egypt

Pakistan (Fly Jinnah)

Additional aircraft deliveries are expected before the end of the year, complementing the airline’s leased fleet and supporting growth across its route network.