Air Arabia launches daily flights from Sharjah to Warsaw

Air Arabia , the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, has announced the launch of daily non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport to Warsaw Modlin Mazovia Airport, starting December 20, 2025.

The addition of this airport complements the airline’s service to Warsaw Chopin International Airport, offering passengers flexibility and convenience when travelling to the Polish capital.

“We are glad to introduce a new service to a second airport in Warsaw, offering daily non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Poland. This new service reinforces our commitment to providing customers with more travel choices and underscores the growing demand for affordable air travel between the two countries. The additional service at Modlin Airports alongside our existing service at Chopin Airport, enables us to further expand our reach across the Polish capital and its surrounding regions, providing even greater convenience to our passengers,” Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said in a statement.

The service marks Air Arabia’s growth in Poland, complementing its service to Warsaw Chopin International Airport and its direct flights to Kraków from Sharjah.

Air Arabia now offers travellers flexibility and choice. The airline’s network provides direct connectivity between the UAE and cities in Poland, making it easier for business or leisure travellers.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world.

The cabin configuration across the fleet provides comfort with one of the most seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at prices.

Customers can book their direct flights from Sharjah to Warsaw Modlin Mazovia Airport by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.