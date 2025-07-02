Air Arabia launches daily Sharjah-Prague flights starting December 2025

Air Arabia , the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, will begin non-stop flights between Sharjah and Prague from December 20, 2025.

The service will operate daily between Sharjah International Airport and Václav Havel Airport Prague, connecting the UAE with the Czech Republic’s capital.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to expand our European network with the launch of our new flights to Prague, a city known for its stunning architecture, vibrant history and strong tourism appeal. This new route reflects our ongoing commitment to offering our customers more travel choices while supporting trade and tourism between both countries.”

Air Arabia expands European network

The Prague route expands Air Arabia’s European network, which includes Vienna, Athens, Krakow, Warsaw (Chopin and Modlin), and Milan Bergamo.

The airline operates direct flights from Sharjah to destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe.

Prague attracts visitors throughout the year with its architecture, arts scene and landmarks. The city offers experiences for travellers seeking culture and history.

Passengers can book flights between Sharjah and Prague through the airline’s website, call centre, or travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline provides ‘SkyTime’, its in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu. Passengers can join ‘Air Rewards’, the loyalty programme available in the region.