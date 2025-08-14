Air Arabia records AED 415mn net profit in Q2 2025

Air Arabia has reported a net profit of AED 415 million for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, 3 per cent lower than the AED 427 million recorded in the same period last year. The airline achieved a turnover of AED 1.69 billion, marking a 2 per cent increase year-on-year.

Between April and June, more than 5.1 million passengers travelled with Air Arabia Group across its hubs, a 15 per cent rise compared to 4.5 million passengers in the same quarter of 2024. The average seat load factor reached 85 per cent, up 6 per cent from the previous year.

Air Arabia expands routes, adds fleet

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “The strong performance recorded during the second quarter of this year reflects the resilience of our business model and the effective execution of our growth strategy. Despite escalating geopolitical tensions and regional conflict witnessed during this period, which disrupted operations and led to flight cancellations, we responded to these exceptional circumstances with agility and efficiency. We continued to invest in expanding operational capacity across all hubs, achieving a record seat load factor driven by strong and sustained demand for air travel.”

In the first half of 2025, Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 770 million, up 11 per cent from AED 693 million in the first half of 2024. Turnover for the same period rose 8 per cent to AED 3.44 billion, compared to AED 3.19 billion last year. Passenger numbers reached over AED 10.1 million, a 13 per cent increase, with an average seat load factor of 84 per cent.

Al Thani added: “In the first half of the year, Air Arabia launched new routes, increased flight frequencies in key markets, and added aircraft to the fleet, enhancing our network, capacity, and customer offering. This growth came despite ongoing industry challenges such as political instability in some markets, fuel price volatility, currency fluctuations, and supply chain constraints. Our ability to expand in such conditions reflects the strength of our business model and the capability of our management team.”

“As we look ahead to the remainder of 2025, our focus remains on expanding connectivity, serving new markets, and further enhancing operational efficiency and innovation. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers while creating sustainable growth and long-term returns for our shareholders,” he concluded.

During the first half, Air Arabia added two aircraft to its Airbus A320 and A321 fleet, bringing the total to 83. The airline has 120 new aircraft on order with Airbus, with deliveries expected to begin by the end of 2025. The network grew with 13 new routes across the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, and Pakistan.