Air Arabia resumes Sharjah-Damascus flights after years with double daily service

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Damascus from July 10, 2025.

The route will operate twice daily, connecting Sharjah International Airport with Damascus International Airport. The service marks a return to Syria for the carrier after years of suspension.

The resumption reinforces Air Arabia’s commitment to providing customers with accessibility and value-driven travel options between the UAE and Syria.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to resume flights between Sharjah and Damascus after many years, reaffirming our ongoing commitment to enhancing regional air connectivity. This route holds particular significance in serving the Syrian diaspora in the region and meeting the growing travel demand between the UAE and Syria.

“By introducing a double daily service, we aim to offer greater convenience and flexibility for both business and leisure travellers, while also supporting the growth of trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two nations.”

Customers can book flights through Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, described as the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft.

The airline offers ‘SkyTime’, its complimentary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, its onboard menu.

Passengers can access ‘Air Rewards’, which the airline describes as the most generous loyalty programme in the region.