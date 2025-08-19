Air Canada flights cancelled: UAE travel update

Air Canada flights to the UAE and destinations around the world have faced major disruption as more than 10,000 cabin crew went on strike.

The results were cancelled flights, travel disruption and delayed transport for passengers around the world.

The airline carries an estimated 130,000 people daily, with scheduled flights carrying passengers from Dubai to Toronto.

Air Canada flights cancelled

Following negotiations between Air Canada and travel worker unions an agreement was announced on Tuesday, August 19 ending the suspended flights. However, days of travel disruption are still expected.

Canada’s largest carrier said it will gradually resume flights, but normal operations could take more than a week to resume.

Air Canada said: “Some flights will continue to be cancelled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilised.

“The airline’s customers with cancelled flights can choose between a refund, travel credit, or rebooking on another airline.

“Air Canada said it will gradually restart its operations today after reaching a mediated agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) through a process overseen by a mutually agreed-to mediator, William Kaplan.

Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, said: “Mediation discussions were begun on the basis that the union commit to have the airline’s 10,000 flight attendants immediately return to work, allowing the airline to resume the operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, which have been grounded since August 16.

“The suspension of our service is extremely difficult for our customers. We deeply regret and apologize for the impact on them of this labour disruption. Our priority now is to get them moving as quickly as possible.

“Restarting a major carrier like Air Canada is a complex undertaking. Full restoration may require a week or more, so we ask for our customers’ patience and understanding over the coming days. I assure them that everyone at Air Canada is doing everything possible to enable them to travel soon,” said

The first flights are scheduled for the evening of August 19, but customers are advised that the airline’s return to full, regular service may require seven-to-ten days as aircraft and crew are out of position. During this process, some flights will be cancelled over the next seven to ten days until the schedule is stabilized.

Only customers with confirmed bookings whose flights are shown as operating should go to the airport (check your flight’s status on aircanada.com or on the Air Canada mobile app before going to the airport). Air Canada will offer options to those with cancelled flights, including obtaining a full refund or receiving a credit for future travel. The carrier will also offer to rebook customers on other airlines, although capacity is currently limited due to the peak summer travel season.

Air Canada flight suspensions

On August 18 a message on the Air Canada website said: “Air Canada has suspended its plan to gradually resume operations, after CUPE illegally directed its flight attendant members not to return to work.

“Please do not go to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking on another airline. We will notify you of any impact to your flight itinerary. Additionally, you can check your flight’s status online or on the mobile app.

“If you are booked to travel between August 15 and August 22 and would like to make alternate travel arrangements, you can change your flight for free if:

“You purchased an Air Canada ticket or redeemed points for an Aeroplan flight reward no later than August 17, 2025

“If you’re scheduled to travel during this period, you can retrieve your booking to change to another Air Canada flight, for free on: Another date between August 23 and September 30, 2025 If you purchased a non-refundable fare, you may cancel your itinerary and receive the unused portion of your ticket in your AC Wallet or as a Future Travel Credit to use on your next Air Canada booking. If you purchased your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, please reach out to them directly



“Due to the volume of flight cancellations, we are also providing a full refund upon request for the unused portion of tickets purchased on or before August 15, 2025, for travel with Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge between August 18 and August 21, 2025.

“This does not include Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz and PAL airlines, which will continue to operate as scheduled”.