Air India flight to London crashes near Ahmedabad airport with over 200 on board

An Air India flight bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, according to airline and police officials.

The aircraft, operating as Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, had over 200 people on board.

Air traffic control at Ahmedabad airport said the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered as VT-ANB, departed at 1.39pm local time (0809 GMT) from runway 23.

Air India confirms crash for London Gatwick flight, releases passenger details, sets up helpline number

The airline has officially released details about those on board the Ahmedabad–London flight, confirming the crash.

“Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off,” the airline said via X.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed Ahmedabad at 13:38 hrs and was carrying a total of 242 passengers and crew. Among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national, and seven Portuguese nationals.

Those injured in the incident are being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A dedicated passenger information hotline has been set up at 1800 5691 444 to assist with enquiries.

Air India is fully cooperating with authorities conducting the investigation into the incident.

Further updates will be provided through Air India’s official X account (https://x.com/airindia) and the airline’s website at http://airindia.com.

“Note to Editors: Air India requests media persons not to call the dedicated passenger hotline number,” the post said.

Air India chairman, other officials issue statements

The aircraft issued a “Mayday” distress call shortly after take-off, after which communication was lost.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar said the last signal from the plane was received just seconds after departure.

Air India confirmed the incident in a statement from its chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” he said.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” he said, adding that an emergency centre had been activated and a support team established for families seeking information.

The plane was scheduled to land at London Gatwick at 6.25pm UK time.

Police officials said the crash occurred in a civilian area near the airport but did not confirm whether there were any fatalities.

Television channels showed footage of debris on fire and thick black smoke rising near the airport. Images also showed people being carried on stretchers and placed into ambulances.

India’s aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said he was “shocked and devastated” by the crash.

“I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” he said in an X post.

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” he added.