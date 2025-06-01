Ajman announces $272m port investment

Ajman Ports will undergo major upgrades as it looks to establish itself as a growing transport and logistics hub.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Port and Customs Ajman (DPC), and Hutchison Ports, a global port investor, developer and operator, for the expansion and development of Ajman Port’s infrastructure with a joint investment worth AED1bn ($272m).

Under the MoU, a development plan will be drawn up for Ajman Port in accordance with the best global practices.

Ajman Ports investment

The goal is to enhance handling efficiency in terms of performance, safety, and operational speed; attract new shipping lines; align with digital transformation plans; and launch AI-powered programmes for port operations through an integrated 15-year plan aimed at managing, operating, and developing the port, solidifying its position as a vital logistics hub in the region.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “We welcome the signing of the MoU between the Department of Port and Customs Ajman and Hutchison Ports, which paves the way for a strategic, exceptional, and vital project that reflects the status of Ajman and supports its Vision 2030, enhancing its leadership and competitiveness on the global economic map.

“The Emirate of Ajman enjoys a developed and attractive investment environment, supported by a continuously evolving business ecosystem and the opening of new horizons for local and foreign investment.

“We believe that port development is an investment in the future of trade, food security, and economic growth.”

The Crown Prince emphasised that developing Ajman Port will play a key role in stimulating the local economy by supporting supply operations and facilitating export and import activities through the provision of sustainable, eco-friendly infrastructure, while focusing on developing national talents and equipping them with modern port management skills.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Port and Customs Ajman, and on behalf of Hutchison Ports by Andy Tsoi, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa Division at Hutchison Ports.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi stated that the MoU reflects the aspirations of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to establish strategic partnerships focused on technology transfer, expanding investment opportunities, and building an integrated operational system based on the highest international standards in maritime and logistics operations.

He noted that the MoU marks an important step in reinforcing Ajman Port’s position as a strategic hub in the UAE’s and the region’s maritime transport network, especially since this partnership has proven its effectiveness and success at Ajman Port since 2011.