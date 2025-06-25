Ajman partners with Yango to launch app-based taxi booking service

The Ajman Transport Authority has introduced a new taxi booking service through the Yango app, developed by global tech firm Yango Group , as part of wider efforts to enhance mobility and support the emirate’s digital transformation goals.

The Yango Ride app allows users to book taxis, follow their ride in real time, and pay digitally, streamlining the process and improving convenience and safety.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said the new service reflects the Authority’s ongoing efforts to deliver sustainable and intelligent transport options that align with the needs of the community.

He said the launch builds on a recent cooperation agreement with Yango, under which smart taxis are being integrated into Ajman’s digital infrastructure. “This initiative contributes to improving customer experience, increasing responsiveness, and enhancing quality of life,” he noted.

Al Jallaf added that the Authority continues to expand its digital booking channels as part of a larger project to develop an integrated transport platform for the emirate.

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head of Yango Group Middle East, said: “We are proud to partner with the Ajman Transport Authority, whose commitment to creating a reliable and efficient transport network is commendable. Through our app’s innovative features and smart technology, we believe that we can make a real difference by enabling residents and visitors to navigate the city with greater ease.”