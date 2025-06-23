Bahrain shuts airspace, issues safety warning

Bahrain has announced the closure of airspace as it looks to protect safety of people in the Kingdom.

The Civil Aviation Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications announced the temporary suspension of air navigation in the skies of the Kingdom as a precautionary measure in light of recent regional developments.

The relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation around the clock in coordination with international partners, emphasising the importance of adhering to official directives to ensure safety.

Bahrain shuts airspace

The closure followed a similar move in Qatar, where, as part of the state’s commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, the relevant authorities announced a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace.

This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region.

Bahrain safety warning

Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior issued an advisory calling on all citizens and residents to exercise heightened caution and adhere to safety protocols in the event of a loud explosion or the activation of warning sirens.

The Ministry urges the public to remain calm and immediately follow the outlined safety measures, particularly when driving:

Adhere strictly to designated speed limits and drive with caution.

Clear the left lane to ensure unimpeded access for emergency vehicles.

Continue driving safely while giving way to civil defence units, ambulances, traffic police, and security patrols, so they can respond swiftly and effectively.

Tune in to official radio and television channels for verified updates and guidance.

If the situation escalates, seek shelter in the nearest building or take cover in a secure, enclosed area until authorities announce that it is safe to proceed.

The Ministry affirms that these measures are part of Bahrain’s proactive efforts to safeguard public safety and ensure efficient emergency response.