Diriyah Company, THC sign MoU to explore urban air mobility solutions

Diriyah Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Helicopter Company (THC) to explore potential opportunities and the integration of advanced air mobility solutions within the Diriyah project, in a move aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The agreement was signed by Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, and Capt. Arnaud Martinez, CEO of THC. The strategic collaboration supports Diriyah’s ambition to become the world’s premier cultural and tourism destination, targeting 50 million annual visitors by 2030.

The MoU outlines a wide scope of collaboration, including strategic planning, regulatory alignment, and infrastructure development, aimed at assessing the potential incorporation of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) services into Diriyah’s urban framework.

The initiative also emphasises environmental and social sustainability, with plans to engage air transport operators, technology providers, and infrastructure developers.

To initiate the collaboration, Diriyah Company and THC will establish a joint working group to assess opportunities and evaluate the potential impact of introducing urban air transport services within the project.

If implemented, these services are expected to play a transformative role in the Kingdom’s air mobility and tourism sectors.

#DiriyahCompany and The Helicopter Company @THC_KSA have signed an MoU to explore Urban Air Mobility solutions, paving the way for sustainable, connected travel in #Diriyah.

This collaboration supports our vision for 50 million visitors annually by 2030 and advances… pic.twitter.com/cw0HXIxzVy — Diriyah Company l شركة الدرعية (@DiriyahCo) August 6, 2025

Commenting on the MoU, Inzerillo said: “We are thrilled to partner with THC in this pioneering initiative, which marks a major step toward realising our vision of Diriyah as a world-class cultural and tourism destination. We believe that introducing innovative urban air mobility services will offer a truly distinctive experience for our visitors and further strengthen Diriyah’s presence on the global tourism map.”

“We value our partnership with Diriyah Company on this groundbreaking project, which underscores our commitment to share THC’s expertise in delivering innovative, safe, and sustainable aviation solutions. We look forward to working closely with Diriyah to create a unique customer journey for the Kingdom’s birthplace visitors, and achieve the ambitious goals of this MOU, and support the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Martinez.

Urban air mobility is expected to improve accessibility, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance connectivity in major cities.