by Sharon Benjamin

More of this topic

Posted inTransportLatest NewsUAE

dnata wins multi-year Etihad Airways catering contract at Jordan AMM airport

dnata will produce and uplift more than 90,000 meals annually for the UAE carrier’s 14 weekly flights between Amman and Abu Dhabi

by Sharon Benjamin
dnata secures multi-year catering partnership with Etihad Airways in Jordan
dnata's catering and retail division operates as one of the world's leading in-flight hospitality providers. Image: Dubai Media Office

dnata has secured a multi-year contract to provide in-flight catering services to Etihad Airways at Queen Alia International Airport (AMM) in Jordan.

The global air and travel services provider will produce and uplift more than 90,000 meals annually for the UAE carrier’s 14 weekly flights between Amman and Abu Dhabi.

“Etihad Airways is renowned for its high service standards, and we’re proud to be selected as their catering partner of choice. This contract is a strong endorsement of our team’s culinary ambition, operational excellence and ability to deliver at scale, day after day. From bold, locally inspired flavours to beautifully balanced premium-cabin dishes, we will work closely with the airline to create world-class menus that elevate the passenger journey,” Dana Kamal Adwan, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail Jordan said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

The addition of Etihad Airways brings dnata’s airline client base at Queen Alia International Airport to more than 30 carriers.

The company employs over 400 professionals in Jordan to deliver these catering services.

During the financial year 2024-25, dnata uplifted more than 4.5 million meals for over 24,000 flights at AMM.

dnata’s catering and retail division operates as one of the world’s leading in-flight hospitality providers.

The company’s 10,400 catering professionals produce over 110 million meals annually, serving full service, low-cost and VIP carriers from more than 60 locations worldwide.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Sharon Benjamin

Born and raised in the heart of the Middle East, Sharon Benjamin has been making waves as a reporter for Arabian Business since 2022. With a keen eye for detail and an insatiable curiosity for the world...