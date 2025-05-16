dnata to open dedicated animal handling center at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Dubai-headquartered global air and travel services provider dnata said it will open a dedicated animal handling centre at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) this summer.

Part of the dnata Cargo City Amsterdam complex, the purpose-built facility is set to raise the bar for comfort and care in animal transport in Europe.

Spanning 2,380 sqm, the fully temperature-controlled centre is designed to accommodate a wide range of animals in a safe, calm environment.

It will include separate holding areas, quiet zones, adjustable lighting and an on-site vet to ensure continuous care.

The facility will also house stables for over 70 horses, supported by rigorous biosecurity protocols, dnata said.

“The new centre is designed to meet the highest global standards, including IATA’s Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) Live Animals certification.

In addition, dnata’s animal handling team is fully trained and regularly updated on IATA’s Live Animals Regulations (LAR), the industry benchmark for humane and compliant animal transport,” the firm said.

Jan van Anrooy, Managing Director, dnata Netherlands, said the company’s new animal handling centre is built entirely around animal wellbeing.

“From calm surroundings to expert care, every detail supports a safe and comfortable journey. We’ll continue working closely with our partners to raise the bar for live animal logistics in Amsterdam and beyond,” he said.

The launch comes amid rising demand for high-quality animal transport. In 2024, nearly 200,000 live animal shipments were recorded globally – an 11 per cent increase since 2019.

dnata said at Schiphol alone, it handled 22,500 separate shipments last year.

The company’s new facility complements its existing 2,000 sqm Animal Care & Inspection Centre at Brussels Airport, reinforcing its leadership in specialist cargo handling across the Benelux region.

It will form part of dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, one of the world’s largest and most advanced facilities of its kind, opening this July.

The 61,000 sqm, fully automated hub will be capable of processing more than 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually, including pharmaceuticals, perishables, dangerous goods, aircraft engines and vehicles.

dnata currently provides ground handling and cargo services to 25 airlines in Amsterdam, handling over 550,000 tonnes of cargo annually with a team of over 1,000 highly trained professionals, the company said.