DP World’s new Morocco–UK shipping service cuts fruit export times by two days

DP World is set to launch a new shipping service linking Morocco with the UK and Northern Europe, reducing export times for fruit and vegetable shipments to Britain by up to two days.

The service promises fresher produce for consumers, lower costs for retailers, and a significantly reduced carbon footprint.

The new “Atlas” service, starting in November 2025, will connect Morocco’s key hubs at Agadir and Casablanca with DP World’s owned terminals at London Gateway and Antwerp Gateway.

Using two dedicated vessels, the route will deliver improved-quality Moroccan produce into both the UK and Europe.

By moving up to 150,000 tonnes of fresh produce from road to sea each year, the service is expected to reduce emissions by up to 250kg CO₂/ton-km — a 70 per cent reduction compared with traditional trucking.

Unlike road journeys of more than 3,000km, the sea route avoids congestion, border delays, and the risks of vandalism, ensuring a smoother passage for delicate produce such as tomatoes and blueberries.

Rashid Abdulla, MD and CEO at DP World Europe, said: “We are launching a bespoke solution from Morocco to the UK and the Continent. The key elements of this service — reliability, fast transit times and modern IT platform — will provide exporters and retailers with a viable alternative to transportation by truck and ensure improved quality produce at lower cost with significantly reduced carbon emissions.”

To support the service, DP World has invested in a new fleet of 1,250 refrigerated containers, alongside 1,000 40-foot high cube and 750 20-foot dry containers to meet growing demand for general cargo between Morocco, the UK and Northern Europe.

Full visibility will be provided through DP World’s CARGOES digital platform, delivering true end-to-end supply chain transparency.

Morocco currently exports more than 6.5 million metric tonnes of fruit and vegetables annually to Western Europe, with volumes increasing more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

Trade agreements and supportive policies are accelerating this momentum, making sustainable sea freight a timely alternative to road.

Markus Rodatz, Chief Operating Officer, Freight Europe at DP World, said: “We are committed to building smarter, more sustainable and more resilient supply chains. The new service gives growers and retailers the confidence that their produce will arrive fresher, faster and in peak condition, while cutting emissions by 70 per cent.

“By investing in this Morocco to UK and the Continent, we are making trade flow and helping our customers meet their sustainability goals.”