DP World’s $2.5bn investment creates 5,000 new jobs across India, UK, Africa and Latin America

DP World’s $2.5bn investment in developing end-to-end logistics infrastructure worldwide in 2025 is driving economic transformation and creating almost 5,000 new construction jobs across five countries.

The international supply chain solutions business, which already employs more than 100,000 people directly, is delivering major transport projects in:

India

Britain

Ecuador

Senegal

Democratic Republic of Congo

DP World jobs

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World, said: “We are delighted that our investment is providing jobs for almost 5,000 people this year alone to help deliver major upgrades to the transport infrastructure of five different countries.

“Trade has the potential to transform people’s lives and these new jobs show one of the ways that works in practice. When the projects are complete, the construction workers will leave a legacy of world-class logistics infrastructure which will benefit customers, communities and continents for the next 50 years.”

In India, 2,000 new jobs are being created at Tuna Tekra in the north-west through the development of a new terminal, alongside 500 roles from the delivery of rail and inland terminals across the country.

Senegal will benefit from 600 jobs linked to the construction of a new deep-sea port at Ndayane, while in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DP World’s Port of Banana is generating 500 roles to deliver the nation’s first deep-sea port.

In Britain, DP World’s $1bn expansion of London Gateway, which includes two new berths and a second rail terminal, is creating 1,000 new jobs. The Thames-side logistics hub is on track to become the UK’s largest port by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile in Ecuador, expansion at DP World Posorja is adding more than 300 construction jobs through contractors, plus 100 direct operational roles.

When completed, the five projects will support thousands more direct and indirect roles while enhancing trade connectivity and regional growth.

DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai alone directly employs 160,000 people, underlining the company’s role as one of the world’s most significant logistics and trade facilitators.

DP World’s 2025 global expansion and job creation