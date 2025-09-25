DTC-Kabi agreement puts 9,880 taxis on Bolt and Zed ride-hailing apps

With the aim of enhancing the ride-hailing experience for UAE residents and visitors, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) and its strategic partner Bolt have entered an alliance with Kabi by Al Ghurair and Zed, the country’s homegrown ride-hailing app.

With this agreement, DTC’s 6,200 taxis and Kabi’s 3,680 taxis will be integrated into Bolt and Zed e-hailing platforms. This will provide customers with greater availability, reduced waiting times and enhanced overall service efficiency.

As both partners continue to expand their fleets, newly added taxis will be automatically incorporated into the platforms, ensuring service capacity grows in line with demand.

The partnership brings together two of Dubai’s largest mobility players, both committed to transform the ride-hailing landscape. It marks a milestone in Dubai’s journey towards smarter, more accessible, and customer-centric transport solutions and is aligned with the Dubai Government’s ambition to convert 80 per cent of taxi trips to e-hailing, under the Roads and Transport Authority’s vision for smart mobility and sustainability.

Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, commented: “At DTC, we are committed to driving innovation and building partnerships that enhance customer experience while strengthening Dubai’s mobility ecosystem.

“Through this collaboration, and with the addition of Kabi taxis to our existing fleet on the Bolt platform, we are expanding access to taxis and embedding them more deeply into the digital ride-hailing experience.

“The partnership also comes at a time when Dubai’s taxi sector, as reported by the RTA, recorded a 7 per cent growth in the first half of 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. This reflects the strong demand and the resilience of the sector.”

Badr Al Ghurair, CEO Kabi, Al Ghurair Mobility, added: “This partnership represents a pivotal step in uniting industry expertise to serve the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents and visitors.

“By combining our resources and leveraging advanced technologies, we are not only expanding the availability of taxis but also setting new benchmarks in efficiency, service quality, and sustainability. Through Kabi by Al Ghurair and Zed, the UAE’s homegrown ride-hailing app, we are proud to play a central role in redefining the future of ride-hailing in the UAE.”