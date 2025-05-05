Dubai Airport Show 2025 to put $1tn airport development market in spotlight

The 24th edition of the Airport Show opens on May 6 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) with the participation of experts, aviation stakeholders, decision-makers, airport operators, and other players of the airport industry along with top-rung government officials.

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

Over three days, from May 6 to May 8, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s (MEASA) largest airport industry B2B platform, is due to draw more than 6,000 attendees from more than 30 countries, to explore innovations and technologies that shape future airports including advances in enhancing the passenger experience, airport traffic management, airport carbon-reduction and sustainability, digitalisation, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

Dubai Airport Show 2025

This edition is being attended by more than 140 exhibitors from more than 20 countries who will meet, network and do business with highly-qualified buyers from over 70 organisations from 30 countries.

Confirmed buyers are coming from airports, airlines, ground handlers and consultants from:

Armenia

Bahrain

Croatia

Djibouti

Egypt

Ghana

India

Iraq

Italy

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Lebanon

Malawi

Malaysia

Maldives

Morocco

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

Qatar

Rwanda

Saudi Arabia

Seychelles

Sri Lanka

Tanzania

Turkey

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Dubai International (DXB) has retained its position as the world’s leading airport for international passengers for the 11th consecutive year, and traffic across both our airports continues to grow steadily.

“Our aviation sector, from airports and airlines to the wider infrastructure, is a key pillar of Dubai’s economic progress and global reach.

“We have made consistent investments to expand and upgrade our airports, strengthening Dubai’s role as a global gateway. Over the past two decades, Dubai has provided the ideal environment for the Airport Show to grow into a prominent industry platform, a reflection of the city’s broader role in shaping the future of global aviation.

“With the planned expansion of Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), we are now setting the stage for a new era of global benchmarks in airport development.

“Beginning in 2001, I have seen the Airport Show grow leaps and bounds evolving over the years into the MEASA region’s largest airport industry B2B platform. It offers key stakeholders, policy makers and technical decision-makers an opportunity to network, exchange knowledge and gain insights, and discuss growth opportunities and challenges facing the aviation industry.

“The 24th edition of the Airport Show will undoubtedly take the collaborative journey of growth to new levels.”

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority are pleased to participate in Airport Show 2025, a global platform bringing together aviation leaders and experts from around the world.

“Our participation reflects our commitment to strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global aviation hub through innovation, best practices, and a focus on safety, security, and sustainability.

“We believe that collaboration and knowledge exchange are key drivers of progress, and we look forward to engaging with our partners and exploring opportunities that support the growth of this vital sector,” he added.

The Show is designed to serve the $1tn airport development market in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

Airports in the Middle East region will handle 1.1bn passengers by 2040. Africa is focusing on expanding existing hubs and building new airports to become a major aviation hub.

According to CAPA-Centre of Aviation, there are now24 infrastructure projects at existing airports in Africa, to a value of $2.3bn, or $96m each on average.

In Ethiopia, a new airport is under construction to handle 60 million passengers annually by 2040, aiming to become the largest in Africa. In Senegal, Blaise Diagne International Airport is under construction in two phases, with a final capacity of 10 million passengers per year.

Rwanda’s new $650m Kigali Airport is under construction.

South Asia is witnessing rapid expansion and modernization of airports, particularly in India. The world’s most populous country plans to build over 220 new airports by 2035.

India’s airport sector is expected to attract about $12bn in investment by 2030 for developing greenfield airports, expanding existing facilities, and upgrading infrastructure at existing airports.

Special focus at the world-class gathering will on the $35bn development of Al Maktoum International Airport (AMIA-DWC), with a final a capacity of 260m passengers upon completion.

Saudi Arabia, targeting 300m passengers by 2030, is constructing the $50bn mega hub in Riyadh. These two giant projects take up almost 80 per cent of spending on airport development across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Airport Show 2025 is set to deliver an enhanced experience with the launch of exciting new features, including the GSE Zone, Airport Tech Pavilion, and Airport Design Hub.

By 2050, approximately 66.7m “Baby Boomers” will travel by air in the Middle East. The Middle Eastern airports will require $151bn in investments by 2040 to handle an expected surge in passenger numbers.

The Middle Eastern airlines saw a 9.4 per cent traffic rise in 2024, with capacity increasing 8.4 per cent and load factor rising to 80.8 per cent.