Dubai Airshow 2025: Flying taxis take centre stage at world’s biggest Advanced Air Mobility showcase

Dubai Airshow 2025 , held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is set to place Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in the global spotlight with its largest and most diverse showcase to date.

From November 17–21, Dubai World Central (DWC) will host more than 1,500 exhibitors, over 200 aircraft on display, and 350 speakers across 12 conference tracks, cementing the event as a global launchpad for next-generation aviation.

The spotlight will fall on electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), drones, and the infrastructure preparing Dubai to debut flying taxi services as early as 2026.

Dubai Airshow 2025

The AAM Pavilion will be a hub of innovation, featuring full-scale eVTOLs, breakthrough technologies, and immersive experiences.

Visitors will witness headline-making aircraft reveals and step into a “first-class lounge–style vertiport,” offering a glimpse of the future of air mobility.

Anthony Khoury, General Manager – UAE at Joby Aviation, said: “The Dubai Airshow’s focus on Advanced Air Mobility is a testament to the UAE’s leadership in a new era of flight. The energy and ambition here perfectly align with the global movement to bring quiet, clean, and fast air travel to communities worldwide.”

Waleed Alblooshi, Director of Corporate Communications at K2, said: “Beyond unveiling our eVTOL model, we are creating a unique Advanced Air Mobility experience at our booth — where visitors can step into a first-class lounge–style vertiport and experience the future of travel.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to mass-producing our eVTOLs in Abu Dhabi, positioning the UAE as a global hub for advanced aviation manufacturing.”

Global players joining the programme include:

Archer Aviation

Joby Aviation

Autocraft

Eanan

WeFly

Sarla Aviation

TransFuture Aviation

Skyports

Saif Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, will open the AAM programme with the national roadmap for sustainable, connected airspace.

Damian Kysely, Head of EMEA at Skyports Infrastructure, said: “With our first commercial vertiport, adjacent to Dubai International Airport, well under construction, and close to breaking ground at three further sites across Dubai, this event provides the perfect platform to showcase our momentum and expertise.”

With the UAE moving closer to commercial flying taxi services, Dubai Airshow 2025 will be the global stage where aircraft makers, regulators, and infrastructure leaders define the next era of aviation.