Dubai Airshow 2025 opens registration with new night events, runway networking, and focus on innovation

Dubai Airshow has officially opened registration for its 19th edition, set to take place from November 17 to 21 at Dubai World Central.

The event is set to be the most innovative and future-focused yet, featuring first-of-its-kind experiences including night-time programming, runway networking events, and a strengthened focus on sustainability and talent development.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the aviation sector currently contributes $92bn to the UAE’s GDP — equivalent to 18.2 per cent — with the Middle East’s commercial aircraft fleet expected to grow at a rate of 5.1 per cent annually over the next decade.

Dubai Airshow 2025

Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Military Committee organising Dubai Airshow, said the event offers a platform to highlight the UAE’s growing leadership in the aviation and defence sectors.

He said: “With the industry evolving rapidly, the Ministry of Defence remains committed to advancing innovation and building the capabilities that will define the future of the military sector. Supporting and empowering the next generation of talent is central to this vision, ensuring the UAE remains at the forefront of global progress”.

Key new features include:

Runway networking event at SkyDive Dubai: A first-of-its-kind gathering of top aviation figures, featuring drone shows, skydiving performances, live music, and premium hospitality

Night-time programming: For the first time, the show will extend into the evening on Day 2, with activities continuing until 9pm, including aircraft viewing, receptions, and drone displays under the stars

Sustainability focus: Demonstrating industry-wide commitment to environmentally efficient technologies and greener aviation solutions

Dubai Airshow 2025 will continue to showcase global aviation, aerospace, and defence innovation through a series of dedicated platforms, including:

VISTA: The region’s leading hub for aviation and space start-ups

NextGen Leaders programme: Aimed at inspiring and mentoring emerging aviation talent

The Academy: A newly launched initiative to equip youth with skills for future industry careers

Aerospace Executive Club: Private discussions among senior industry decision-makers

AI-powered matchmaking system: Streamlining networking across thousands of delegates through the official app

Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, said: “Dubai Airshow has always been centred on driving the aviation and defence sectors forward. He noted that the 2025 edition will be the most comprehensive and future-focused to date, bringing global industry players together through purposeful and unprecedented events that create more room for networking, showcasing pioneering technologies, and supporting the region’s ambitious growth strategies.”

Skyview, the only platform of its kind in the UAE, will return for the 2025 edition, offering more than 15,000 public visitors exclusive access to live flying displays, interactive activities, and family-friendly entertainment over the five-day event.

The Airshow will once again be co-hosted by the UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and the Government of Dubai, reinforcing its global reputation as a premier platform for aerospace collaboration.