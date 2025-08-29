Dubai launches Al Thanya Street upgrades to cut congestion near Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has begun implementing a package of rapid traffic solutions on Al Thanya Street, a vital corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road.

The works include upgrading the existing roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road’s service road leading to Al Thanya Street, building a new signalised junction at the intersection of Street 10 and Al Thanya Street, and enhancing pedestrian safety with new walkways and traffic signals.

Scheduled for completion by early September 2025, the project forms part of RTA’s wider strategy to strengthen Dubai’s road network, accommodate population growth, and ensure smooth traffic flow across key districts.

Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai traffic boost

The improvements will particularly benefit residents moving between Umm Al Sheif and Al Manara, cutting travel distances and easing congestion.

The upgraded junction will also enhance connections with Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road, and surrounding communities, while improving safety standards for pedestrians and cyclists.

Al Thanya Street is one of Dubai’s busiest internal roads, serving neighbourhoods including:

Jumeirah

Al Wasl

Umm Suqeim

Umm Al Sheif

Al Manara

The new measures are expected to reduce traffic bottlenecks, improve mobility, and raise the quality of life for residents in these areas.