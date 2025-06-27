Dubai announces 2-month diversions on major roads

The RTA has announced a series of traffic diversions on major roads in Dubai.

Two-month diversions have been announced at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road and the Dubai–Al Ain Road, with the Roads and Transport Authority advising alternative routes.

All three diversions are to allow for rainwater and groundwater drainage works on roads in the Emirate and will last for an expected two months. The RTA advised motorists plan trips in advance to ensure smooth travel during this period.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road diversion

The RTA revealed a two-month diversion on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and suggested alternative routes.

The RTA said: “To carry out rainwater and groundwater drainage works along with road resurfacing, a traffic diversion will be implemented at Al Barari Underpass on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for two months starting June 28, 2025.

“Commuters can use the alternative routes via the Dubai–Al Ain Bridge (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or the Global Village Underpass and Umm Suqeim Street intersection (U-turn towards Sharjah)”.

To carry out rainwater and groundwater drainage works along with road resurfacing, a traffic diversion will be implemented at Al Barari Underpass on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road for two months starting 28 June 2025. Commuters can use the alternative routes via the Dubai–Al Ain… pic.twitter.com/LTQnA37rFB — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 27, 2025

Emirates Road diversion

The RTA revealed there will be a two-month diversion on Emirates Road and suggested alternative routes.

In a separate statement on social media, the RTA said: “A traffic diversion will be implemented at Mudon Underpass on Emirates Road for two months starting June 28, 2025.

“The works include rainwater and groundwater drainage system upgrades along with road resurfacing.

“Commuters can use the alternative routes via Underpass 7 (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or from Hessa Street to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Street (towards Dubai)”.

A traffic diversion will be implemented at Mudon Underpass on Emirates Road for two months starting 28 June 2025. The works include rainwater and groundwater drainage system upgrades along with road resurfacing. Commuters can use the alternative routes via Underpass 7 (U-turn… pic.twitter.com/65kItA1pYX — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 27, 2025

Dubai–Al Ain Road diversion

The RTA revealed a two-month further diversion and suggested alternative routes.

On X, the RTA said: “A temporary traffic diversion will be implemented at Umm Al Daman Underpass on Dubai–Al Ain Road starting June 28, 2025, lasting two months.

“The works aim to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage, along with road resurfacing. Commuters are advised to take the alternative route via Umm Nahad Bridge (Intersection 4), where a U-turn towards Dubai will be available to help ensure a smoother journey”.

A temporary traffic diversion will be implemented at Umm Al Daman Underpass on Dubai–Al Ain Road starting 28 June 2025, lasting two months. The works aim to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage, along with road resurfacing. Commuters are advised to take the alternative… pic.twitter.com/uEbG5ZyVIB — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 26, 2025

Dubai diversions explained

Road Diversion location Start date Duration Purpose of works Suggested alternative routes

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Al Barari Underpass June 28, 2025 2 months Rainwater and groundwater drainage, road resurfacing – Dubai–Al Ain Bridge (U-turn towards Jebel Ali)

– Global Village Underpass & Umm Suqeim St (U-turn towards Sharjah)

Emirates Road Mudon Underpass June 28, 2025 2 months Rainwater &and groundwater drainage, road resurfacing – Underpass 7 (U-turn towards Jebel Ali)

– Hessa St to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed St (towards the city)

DXB–Al Ain Road Umm Al Daman Underpass June 28, 2025 2 months Rainwater and groundwater drainage, road resurfacing – Umm Nahad Bridge (Intersection 4), U-turn towards the city