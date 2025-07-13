Dubai awards $172m contract to ease traffic near DIFC and DWTC with new bridges, tunnels and roads

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a major AED 633m ($172m) contract to upgrade Al Mustaqbal Street as part of its ambitious plan to enhance urban mobility, support economic growth, and boost quality of life across the emirate.

The Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project will stretch from Za’abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street and includes the construction of new tunnels and a bridge totalling 1.7km, plus a full street widening to four lanes in each direction.

The upgrade will increase capacity by 33 per cent—handling up to 8,800 vehicles per hour—and slash travel times from 13 minutes to just 6.

Al Mustaqbal Street in Dubai upgrades

Three tunnels (1.2km total)

A three-lane tunnel toward Deira (4,500 vehicles/hour)

A two-lane bi-directional tunnel serving traffic between Deira and Jebel Ali (3,000 vehicles/hour)

A single-lane tunnel for One Central access (1,500 vehicles/hour)

Bridge construction

A 450m, two-lane bridge from DWTC to Za’abeel Palace Street

Five additional bridges (5km total) connecting Sheikh Zayed Road with other major roads

Street widening

Al Mustaqbal Street expanded over 3.5km from three to four lanes per direction

Intersections and ramps

Free-flowing ramps at Exhibition and Trade Centre Streets

Surface-level conversion of Trade Centre Roundabout to improve flow to Sheikh Zayed Road and 2nd December Street

Pedestrian and cycling upgrades

Pedestrian bridge over Al Sukook Street

Dedicated cycling tracks and upgraded walkways

Decorative lighting and urban spaces for community use

The initiative will significantly enhance access to and from key commercial and financial districts such as the Dubai World Trade Centre, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Za’abeel. RTA estimates the improvements will benefit approximately 500,000 residents and visitors.

Linked and parallel projects

Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets upgrade (ongoing): 4.3km of bridges, 14km of roads, serving more than 420,000 residents by 2030. Expected to cut travel time by 50 per cent

4.3km of bridges, 14km of roads, serving more than 420,000 residents by 2030. Expected to cut travel time by 50 per cent Al Khail Road development (recently completed): 3.3km of new bridges and 6.8km of road widening. Reduced travel times by 30 per cent and added 19,600 vehicles/hour capacity

#RTA has awarded the contract for the Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project, which forms part of a broader project that includes the development of the Trade Centre Roundabout, one of Dubai’s critical intersections linking Sheikh Zayed Road with five major arterial roads. The… pic.twitter.com/ah8LrWNl3K — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 13, 2025

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project forms part of a broader project that includes the development of the Trade Centre Roundabout, with construction works having commenced in the last quarter of last year.

“The project will serve several key commercial, residential, and development zones, most notably the Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been the region’s premier venue for international events and exhibitions for over four decades.

“It hosts major global exhibitions and conferences such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, Gulfood, and the Transport Exhibition, among others.

“The project will also serve Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. It will further enhance connectivity to key areas, including Za’abeel, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

“The project is expected to benefit approximately half a million residents and visitors”.