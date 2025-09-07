Dubai builds 103km of new roads across 8 districts to slash travel times

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a series of internal road projects in Al Khawaneej 2 (Tolerance District) and Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, while work is underway on six more residential areas to boost connectivity, safety, and capacity.

In total, the network spans 103 kilometres.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The construction of internal road projects in residential areas responds to the directives of our leadership to develop and enhance infrastructure in residential communities, in order to meet the needs of Dubai’s urban and population growth, improve quality of life, and promote the happiness and wellbeing of residents.”

He added that the projects reflect RTA’s commitment to developing infrastructure for roads, lighting, and stormwater drainage in residential areas, in order to accommodate increasing traffic volumes, improve flow, and enhance road safety.

New Dubai roads

The Al Khawaneej 2 development delivered six kilometres of internal roads, 765 roadside parking spaces, 178 lighting poles, and a dedicated cycling track, linking the community to Amman Street and surrounding roads.

In Jebel Ali Industrial Area 1, RTA built and upgraded 27km of roads, converted the intersection of First Al Khail Street and Street 23 into a signalised junction, and added seven new roundabouts to improve traffic flow for heavy vehicles.

The works also included 42 km of road lighting, increasing capacity to 3,000 vehicles per hour per road.

Roads under construction

Al Awir 1: 16.5km of roads, including a 7.5km dual carriageway linking Emirates Road to Al Awir 1. The project will double road capacity from 1,500 to 3,000 vehicles per hour and add a four-kilometre lane on Emirates Road with a capacity of 2,000 vehicles per hour. Completion is expected in Q2 2026

Nad Al Sheba 1, 3 and 4: 32km of roads, 15km of pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, plus landscaping and parking near schools, mosques, and parks. Nad Al Sheba 1 is due for completion by the end of 2025, while works in Nad Al Sheba 3 and 4 will finish in Q1 2027

Al Warqa’a: A new entry and exit directly from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, upgraded intersections, street lighting and parking. The project will serve more than 350,000 residents, cut travel times by 80 per cent (from 20 minutes to 3.5 minutes) and reduce trip distances from 5.7 km to 1.5 km. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2025

Wadi Al Amardi: 15km of new roads, 10km of paving, 405 lighting poles, and 1,000 roadside parking spaces. The project will serve over 30,000 residents, increase road capacity by 3,000 vehicles per hour, and cut trip distances from five kilometres to one kilometre. Completion is set for Q3 2026

Al Tayer said these upgrades are central to RTA’s efforts to accommodate population growth, ease congestion, and improve quality of life across Dubai’s communities.