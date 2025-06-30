Dubai completes region’s first Joby air taxi test flight ahead of 2026 launch

Dubai has completed the region’s first test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi.

The test flight was conducted through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Joby Aviation, marking a step towards launching full operations next year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, The Executive Council announced via X.

The company has signed a definitive agreement with the RTA to launch air taxi services in the Dubai by early 2026, with Joby targeting initial operations as early as 2025.

“Dubai has successfully completed the region’s first test flight of the Joby Aerial Taxi. Conducted through a collaboration between the Roads and Transport Authority and Joby Aviation, the test flight marks a major step toward launching full operations next year,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“The all-electric aerial taxi represents a new leap in eco-friendly urban mobility — reducing travel times, enhancing quality of life, and advancing sustainable development. This pioneering initiative is part of the UAE’s broader vision to lead the world in innovation and the deployment of advanced technologies. Our nation’s skies have opened to new possibilities, and the best is yet to come,” he added.

The Joby Aviation aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, with the capability to take off vertically, fly horizontally, and land vertically.

The aerial taxi can reach speeds of up to 200mph, potentially cutting journey times from one hour to just seven minutes on certain routes.

