Dubai International Airport (DXB) sets record with 46 million passengers in H1 2025

Dubai International Airport (DXB) processed 46 million passengers in the first six months of 2025, establishing a new record for the airport’s busiest first half.

The figure represents a 2.3 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, despite temporary regional airspace disruptions in May and June.

The second quarter saw 22.5 million passengers pass through DXB, marking a 3.1 per cent rise over the previous year. April recorded 8 million passengers, making it both the busiest month of the quarter and the most active April in the airport’s history.

🚨 BREAKING: we just wrapped up our busiest-ever first half of the year with 46 million guests in H1 2025 at @DXB ✈️​



With a new monthly record in January and over 22.5 million guests in Q2 alone, we’re now on track to hit a revised forecast of 96 million for the year – a strong… pic.twitter.com/4wGaACyHwy — Dubai Airports (@DubaiAirports) July 29, 2025

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “DXB’s continued growth through a period of regional challenges highlights the strength of Dubai and the UAE, the agility of our operations, and the commitment of our airport community. The oneDXB mindset once again enabled us to manage disruption while elevating the guest experience and ensuring seamless global connectivity.”

He added: “As we enter the second half of the year, travel activity is expected to accelerate, beginning with the late-summer peak and leading into a winter season filled with high-profile events across entertainment, sport, and business. A standout moment will be the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is set to surpass previous records and showcase the bold vision shaping the future of aviation and aerospace. Based on our performance to date and a positive outlook, we expect the annual traffic to reach 96 million this year, bringing us closer to the symbolic 100 million milestone.”

Dubai Airport’s busiest first half

Monthly traffic averaged 7.7 million passengers during the first half, with daily volumes reaching 254,000. January emerged as the busiest month with 8.5 million passengers, setting a new monthly record.

DXB managed 222,000 flights in the six-month period, achieving a load factor of 76 per cent. The airport processed 41.8 million bags, with 91 per cent delivered within 45 minutes of arrival.

The mishandled baggage rate stood at 2 bags per 1,000 passengers, significantly below the 2024 industry average of 6.3 reported by SITA.

The airport expects to process over 85 million bags by year-end, surpassing the previous record of 81.2 million set in 2024. Peak baggage processing occurred between 3-5 January, with daily volumes reaching 300,000 bags.

Processing times remained efficient across key checkpoints. In the first half, 99.2 per cent of passengers cleared departure passport control within 10 minutes, 98.4 per cent cleared arrivals within 15 minutes, and 98.7 per cent passed through security checks within 5 minutes.

DXB’s busiest routes revealed

India maintained its position as DXB’s largest country market with 5.9 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 3.6 million, the United Kingdom with 3.0 million, Pakistan with 2.1 million, and the United States with 1.6 million passengers.

London ranked as the busiest city destination with 1.8 million passengers, followed by Riyadh with 1.5 million, Mumbai with 1.2 million, Jeddah and New Delhi with 1.1 million each, and Istanbul with 982,000 passengers.

Cargo operations handled just over 1 million tonnes in the first half of 2025, representing a marginal 0.1 per cent increase from the previous year.

DXB currently connects to more than 269 destinations across over 107 countries, served by a network of over 92 international carriers.

The airport authority expects travel activity to intensify in the second half of 2025, driven by late-summer travel and a packed winter calendar of events. The Dubai Airshow 2025 is anticipated to be a landmark event for the aviation sector.