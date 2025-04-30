Dubai International Airport (DXB) welcomes 23.4 million passengers in Q1 2025

Dubai International Airport (DXB) processed 23.4 million passengers during the first quarter of 2025, marking a 1.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, despite 2024’s record-breaking performance.

January 2025 set a new record as the busiest month in DXB’s history with 8.5 million passengers.

DXB’s busiest routes

India remained DXB’s top destination country with 3 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia (1.9 million), the UK (1.5 million), Pakistan (1 million), the US (804,000), and Germany (738,000).

At city level, London led with 935,000 passengers, followed by Riyadh (759,000), Jeddah (627,000), Mumbai (615,000), and New Delhi (564,000).

Leisure travel increased during the quarter, driven by the seasonal peak at the start of the year, Eid holidays, and spring break.

Destinations such as the Czech Republic (+30.6 per cent), Vietnam (+28.6 per cent), and Spain (+20.2 per cent) saw double-digit growth.

Cargo volumes decreased by 3.6 per cent year-on-year, with DXB handling 517,000 tonnes of cargo in Q1.

“Our Q1 performance sets a strong foundation for the year ahead, not only in terms of guest numbers, but in the calibre of the people behind them. Delivering the busiest month in DXB’s history while maintaining exceptional service levels cross baggage, guest flow, and accessibility is no small feat. It requires precision, agility, and an extraordinary team effort,” Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports said.

“What makes this possible is the collective effort of our oneDXB community, with each member playing a critical role across every touchpoint. This shared culture of collaboration and consistency is what elevates our performance and ensures we meet the growing expectations of our guests, every single day,” he added.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports

Record growth and efficiency

The airport recorded 111,000 flight movements in Q1, up 1.9 per cent over the same period last year, with an average of 215 passengers per flight.

Despite increasing passenger numbers, DXB maintained high operational efficiency. More than 21 million bags were processed with a mishandled baggage rate of fewer than 1.95 bags per 1,000 passengers, equating to a 99.8 per cent success rate.

Real-time monitoring systems and biometric passport control ensured that more than 95 per cent of passengers experienced minimal wait times.

In March, DXB was named the world’s busiest international airport by Airports Council International (ACI) for the 11th consecutive year.

The airport connects travellers to 269 destinations in 106 countries through 101 international carriers.

During Q1, Dubai Airports received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, reflecting its investment in employee well-being, engagement, and leadership development.

The airport highlighted examples of staff dedication, including a Lost and Found team who worked with Dubai Police to recover and return a bag containing AED102,000 in cash, passports, and personal documents within 30 minutes of it being reported missing.

Another noted incident involved immigration officer Abdullah Al Baloushi, who stopped a departing passenger in a wheelchair to give her son more time to say goodbye.

This act was recognised by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: “A salute to whoever brings a smile or joy to a traveller’s heart. This is the Dubai we want.”