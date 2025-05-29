Dubai International Airport launches new operational plan for Hajj 2025

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has launched an operational plan to manage the departure and return of pilgrims participating in Hajj 2025.

The airport will facilitate approximately 3,100 pilgrims departing on 28 flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, and flynas.

The Government of Dubai’s delegation will begin their journey on the first Hajj flight from Terminal 3 on June 1.

Dubai International Airport Hajj preparations

Dubai Airports has partnered with the oneDXB community to implement support measures. The community includes Dubai Police, General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, dnata, and airline partners.

The airport has established check-in counters across Terminals 1, 2, and 3. Prayer rooms and changing facilities are available in all terminals for Ihram preparation.

Multilingual Guest Experience Ambassadors and Hajj Committee support desks will assist pilgrims. Baggage carousels have been allocated for handling Zamzam water.

Pilgrims must arrive at the airport four hours before departure. They must carry passports, Emirates ID, Hajj permits, and vaccination certificates.

“Through the efforts of our people and the oneDXB community, we want to ensure every pilgrim departs with confidence and returns with ease,” Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai Airports said.

Pilgrims will return between June 9 and 12. The airport has prepared welcome arrangements, baggage support, and tokens of appreciation for arriving pilgrims.

The Hajj season coincides with the summer travel peak and Eid Al Adha holiday. Dubai International expects increased passenger volumes during this period.