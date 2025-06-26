Dubai’s Jebel Ali Metro Station renamed National Paints Metro Station in 10-year branding deal

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially granted naming rights for Jebel Ali Metro Station to National Paints Factories.

The station, located in the heart of Jebel Ali Free Zone, will now be known as National Paints Metro Station for the next 10 years, starting from mid-2025.

The move is part of RTA’s broader Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative, which partners with prominent private sector players to transform Dubai’s transport infrastructure into valuable commercial and branding platforms.

Dubai Metro station renamed

The agreement was signed between National Paints and Hypermedia, with Mada Media — the authorised concessionaire — overseeing the deal under an official RTA concession agreement.

Abdul Mohsen Kalbat, CEO of the RTA’s Rail Agency, said: “We are delighted to have National Paints join the Metro Station Naming Rights Initiative. The inclusion of this prestigious global company undoubtedly demonstrates the remarkable success achieved by this initiative, which had attracted diverse companies and establishments from the business sector across the UAE as a whole.

“The RTA is keen to expand and strengthen ties and cooperation with the business sector, not only in Dubai but also across the UAE. This cooperation reflects the government’s approach to consolidating cooperation with the private sector based on the exchange of knowledge and expertise and the provision of business opportunities for this sector, which is considered a strategic partner of the government sector.

“This cooperation also plays a pivotal role in creating promising job opportunities that attract diverse specialisations, enriching the business sector and contributing to the growth of UAE’s GDP in general, and the Emirate of Dubai’s, in particular.”

Mohamad Al Hammadi, CEO of Mada Media, said: “This new milestone with National Paints reinforces our long-term vision with RTA of transforming metro stations into powerful commercial and advertising landmarks.

“Through naming rights, we’re not just creating visibility, we’re building strategic brand presence in high-impact urban touchpoints.”

“National Paints’ investment in this station underscores the value of transit media in shaping consumer engagement and enhancing top-of-mind awareness in one of the region’s most dynamic cities.”

The renaming process, including updated directional signage, digital systems, transport apps, and onboard announcements, will roll out between July and October 2025.