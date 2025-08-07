Dubai logistics: DP World expands Jebel Ali Automotive Hub with massive new yard as vehicle volumes accelerate 28%

Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port has taken a major leap forward in automotive logistics, with DP World launching a 2.6 million square foot vehicle storage yard at Terminal 4, boosting capacity by 13,000 car equivalent units (CEUs).

The port’s total vehicle storage now stands at 75,000 CEUs, reinforcing Dubai’s role as the Middle East’s top automotive trade hub.

The expansion includes a newly built 800m quay capable of handling three roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels simultaneously.

Dubai boosts automotive logistics

As part of the upgrade, RoRo operations have been relocated from Terminal 1 to Terminal 4, enhancing berth availability, reducing turnaround times, and streamlining operations for manufacturers and logistics providers.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said: “Dubai is scaling up its role as a global automotive trade hub and this expansion gives car manufacturers, dealers, and logistics providers faster, more reliable access to key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.”

The announcement follows a 28 percent year-on-year increase in vehicle volumes at Jebel Ali Port in the first half of 2025, with 545,000 vehicles handled.

Of these, 65 percent were imports, primarily from China, Japan, Thailand, India, and South Korea.

Shahab Al Jassmi, SVP – Commercial, Ports and Terminals, DP World GCC, said: “This is a customer focused investment. More yard space, quicker service and reliable berth availability are all designed to help the automotive supply chain grow.”

The Terminal 4 expansion is just one element of DP World’s broader automotive logistics strategy, which also includes plans for a 20 million square foot advanced car market in Dubai—set to be the largest in the world.

Both initiatives directly support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the city’s economy by 2033 and position it as a global smart logistics leader.