Dubai Metro deploys AI-powered robot to slash inspection time by 75 per cent and boost safety

The Dubai Metro has deployed AI-powered robot to boost safety and speed up safety operation checks.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis MHI and Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT), launched the groundbreaking innovation in transport maintenance.

Known as the Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System, or ARIIS for short, the robotic platform will make Metro operations safer and swifter.

Dubai Metro robot safety

Unveiled as part of Dubai’s wider Smart City and AI leadership ambitions, ARIIS brings cutting-edge automation to the forefront of infrastructure inspection, marking a leap forward in safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

ARIIS uses sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras to autonomously inspect rail tracks and vital infrastructure in real time — all without disrupting metro service.

The technology reduces the need for manual inspections by up to 70 per cent, and improves infrastructure assessment capability by 40 per cent.

Abdul Mohsin Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency said: “Dubai is proud to lead in smart solutions to improve reliability and efficiency of Dubai Metro. The introduction of ARIIS represents another significant leap in our journey to maintain our Metro as one of the most advanced and safest public transportation networks globally.”

Key Benefits of the ARIIS System

75 per cent reduction in inspection time: Traditional rail inspections that required 2,400 man-hours can now be completed in just 700, without affecting metro operations

Traditional rail inspections that required 2,400 man-hours can now be completed in just 700, without affecting metro operations Enhanced predictive maintenance: ARIIS enables proactive diagnostics, helping extend infrastructure lifespan and cutting lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25 per cent

ARIIS enables proactive diagnostics, helping extend infrastructure lifespan and cutting lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25 per cent Smarter Planning and Decision-Making: The robot’s real-time data analytics improve resource management efficiency by 40 per cent, reducing unnecessary interventions

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI said: “ARIIS is a milestone achievement, significantly transforming our maintenance operations by improving safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making. It’s a game-changer for rail infrastructure management in Dubai.”

Loic Ayoul, CEO of FMT, added: “This technology positions Dubai as a global leader in AI-enabled, sustainable mobility solutions.”

Beyond its technical capabilities, ARIIS aligns with Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for intelligent infrastructure and innovation. The system contributes directly to the emirate’s goals of sustainable urban development, resilient infrastructure, and AI-driven public services.